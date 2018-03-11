Colors run wild for Pleasant Valley kids in Color My Future 5K

Pleasant Valley School in Estrella held its annual Color My Future 5K Run on Sunday. Runners were showered with nontoxic colored powders as they ran, skipped or walked the course. Proceeds from the race go toward rejuvenation of the school athletic field and track area.
The 5K course wound around the Record family’s vineyard, adjacent to the school property. The younger kids ran around the track for a half-mile loop. After their run, participants could eat a pancake breakfast, bid on a silent auction and get a free T-shirt.
