Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx seen at The Rib Line in Grover Beach

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

March 10, 2018 05:56 PM

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx was spotted on the Central Coast picking up some barbecue from The Rib Line BBQ & Grill in Grover Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The Rib Line posted a picture on its Instagram account of Foxx smiling with two boxes of takeout from one of the more popular barbecue restaurants in San Luis Obispo County.

With three regular locations, plus a booth at San Luis Obispo's Thursday night farmers market, The Rib Line offers meat eaters a chance to try its barbecue bounty for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The 50-year-old Foxx also is a Grammy Award-winning musician, having produced four albums which have charted in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

