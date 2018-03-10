A fire broke out on June 25, 2016, at Giuseppe’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Pismo Beach, gutting much of the interior and causing several million dollars’ worth of damage, officials said. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
A fire broke out on June 25, 2016, at Giuseppe’s Cucina Italiana restaurant in Pismo Beach, gutting much of the interior and causing several million dollars’ worth of damage, officials said. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Local

'Papa Joe ain't messin' around': Giuseppe's in Pismo Beach reopens after fire

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

March 10, 2018 01:25 PM

Giuseppe's Cucina Italiana in Pismo Beach announced via Instagram on Friday that it has reopened its doors nearly two years after a fire left the restaurant gutted.

Giuseppe's has been a fixture of Pismo for nearly three decades; the restaurant is one of the top 15 sales tax payers to the city.

"Doors open tonight and Papa (Giuseppe) Joe (DiFronzo) ain't messin' around!" the restaurant's Instagram post stated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

DiFronzo opened the restaurant in the late 1980s as a senior project for Cal Poly; it operated out of the same location at 891 Price St. for 28 years until the fire struck.

"That's my home, that's my little Italy," DiFronzo told the Tribune at the time.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  