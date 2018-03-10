'Papa Joe ain't messin' around': Giuseppe's in Pismo Beach reopens after fire

Giuseppe's Cucina Italiana in Pismo Beach announced via Instagram on Friday that it has reopened its doors nearly two years after a fire left the restaurant gutted.

Giuseppe's has been a fixture of Pismo for nearly three decades; the restaurant is one of the top 15 sales tax payers to the city.

"Doors open tonight and Papa (Giuseppe) Joe (DiFronzo) ain't messin' around!" the restaurant's Instagram post stated.

DiFronzo opened the restaurant in the late 1980s as a senior project for Cal Poly; it operated out of the same location at 891 Price St. for 28 years until the fire struck.

"That's my home, that's my little Italy," DiFronzo told the Tribune at the time.