Community Counseling Center

The Community Counseling Center is celebrating 50 years and getting a new location in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Johnston
Pleasant Valley School Color Run 5K

Local

Pleasant Valley School Color Run 5K

Pleasant Valley School in San Miguel held its annual Color My Future 5K Run on March 11, 2018. Children and runners were showered with nontoxic powders. Proceeds go toward rejuvenation of the school athletic field and track area.