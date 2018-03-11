Government meetings in SLO County for the week of March 12, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider Community Development Block Grant projects and Jim Guthrie Community Service Grant Program allocations; consider refunding 2007 tax allocation bonds; provide policy and budget direction on fire and emergency services cost increase.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Consider Local Agency Formation Commission ballot for the commission’s alternate special district member representative.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Authorize general manager to solicit bids for a replacement standby generator at an estimated cost of $85,000.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Public hearing on Bluff Stabilization Project.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider the level of fire protection service the county can provide if Cayucos Fire Protection District is dissolved.
