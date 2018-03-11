Arroyo Grande City Hall.
Arroyo Grande City Hall. File photo
Arroyo Grande City Hall. File photo

Local

Government meetings in SLO County for the week of March 12, 2018

By Tribune staff report

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

March 11, 2018 12:16 PM

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider Community Development Block Grant projects and Jim Guthrie Community Service Grant Program allocations; consider refunding 2007 tax allocation bonds; provide policy and budget direction on fire and emergency services cost increase.

Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Consider Local Agency Formation Commission ballot for the commission’s alternate special district member representative.

Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Authorize general manager to solicit bids for a replacement standby generator at an estimated cost of $85,000.

Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Public hearing on Bluff Stabilization Project.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider the level of fire protection service the county can provide if Cayucos Fire Protection District is dissolved.

  Comments  