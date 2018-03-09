The wait is over. San Luis Obispo Five Guys is finally open

The San Luis Obispo Five Guys opened for business Friday after months of waiting and weeks of delays, and it didn't take long for a line to form out the door.

The fast-food burger chain — with a cult following rivaling In-N-Out and The Habit — opened the doors at its newest location, 763 East Foothill Blvd. It's the chain's second restaurant in San Luis Obispo County.

The line right now to get into the finally open @five_guys in San Luis Obispo. pic.twitter.com/tK1m8b3oXx — Andrew Sheeler (@andrewsheeler) March 9, 2018

As people waited in line, Five Guys employees helpfully explained the restaurant's options — from burger fixings to ideal shake flavor combinations. For example, those wanting a single beef patty were told to order the "Little" version of whatever burger they want.

Among those waiting in line Friday was Cal Poly student David Askari, who lives in the nearby Valencia Apartments. He said he passes Five Guys every day.

"We've been waiting for two weeks for it to open," he said.

Askari said he was still trying to decide what he wanted to eat while waiting in line.

"Probably a little hamburger," he said. "Because two patties is too much right now. It's my breakfast."

A reporter for The Tribune can confirm that the bacon cheeseburger, fries and Oreo creme milkshake was delicious.