16 things to do in SLO County on Friday | Jazz Fest, food events, theater & more

Silver Sneakers Zumba
9 a.m.
Free for SilverSneakers members. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Oceano Community Center, 1935 Wilmar Ave. 10-class pass $50; or $6 drop-in. 805-441-7932.
Songbirds in the Pines
9 to 11 a.m.
Walk through pine woods to see woodpeckers, songbirds and birds of prey. Meet at the end of Laloma Street., off Quintana Road in Morro Bay. Moderate walk. Morro Bay State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Become a Senior Peer Counselor
9 a.m.
Two-day comprehensive workshop to learn the field of aging and counseling, and complete “fundamentals” for those who would like become a senior peer counselor. Wilshire Health and Community Services Inc., 285 South St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-547-7025.
Paws 2 Read
3 p.m.
Come read to Carly. A day for youngsters to read to an adoring dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Lenten Fish Fry
4 p.m.
The Italian Catholic Federation-hosted Fish Fry during Lent. Take-out available. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $8 to $14. 805-489-2680.
Paws 2 Read
4 p.m.
Come read to Carly. A day for youngsters to read to an adoring dog. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Dixon’s Spaghetti Dinner
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Morro Bay Community Center, 1001 Kennedy Way. Adults $12, children 12 and under $7. 805-772-6278.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Ladies Conference Atascadero
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker Deanna Ramsay with music by the Lisa Reiff Band. Includes dessert. Atascadero Colony Park Community Center, 5599 Traffic Way. $60. http://ladiesconference.com, 805-466-0992.
Cayucos Sea Glass Festival
6 to 10 p.m.
Sea glass jewelry, keepsakes and treasures. Live music. Cayucos Beach Pier, 10 Cayucos Drive. $7 to $15. 805-704-0290.
‘Sylvia’
7 p.m.
A stray dog becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. Followed by vaudeville revue “The 1940’s USO Show.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘The Producers’
7 p.m.
Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.
The Psychedelic Furs
7 to 11:30 p.m.
Mia Dyson opens. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $37. fremontslo.com.
Four Shillings Short
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Traditional and original Celtic, medieval and Renaissance music. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $10 to $20. 805-927-8190.
Central Coast Jazz Festival
8 p.m.
Saxophonist Bob Reynolds performs with Cuesta College jazz musicians. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
‘The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui’
8 p.m.
A gangster’s offer of protection for his city’s struggling businesses turns into a grab for absolute power. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.
