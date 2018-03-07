Got art skills? SLO wants you to pay you to paint a utility box

The deadline to participate in San Luis Obispo's utility art program has been extended.

Applications are due March 23 at 5 p.m. for artists interested in participating in the city's 2018 Utility Box Art Painting Project and the Watershed Awareness Through Art (WATA) SLO City Storm Water Project.

The utility box project will complete the remaining 27 city-owned traffic signal utility boxes. Painting is scheduled to occur this summer.

The Watershed Awareness Through Art project will call for decal designs near storm drains that flow directly into a creek.

For these placards, artists will be asked "to create a design that is reflective of storm water management philosophies for a healthy watershed and our community’s values," according to city officials.





"The city hopes the placards will help raise awareness about the city’s natural resources and how we, as a community, can care for and conserve our precious resources," the city said in a statement.

Artists will be paid for their work; the city was awarded a grant by the P3S Committee (Pretreatment, Pollution Prevention and Stormwater) to implement the project and increase the public’s awareness of the community’s watershed.

To learn more, go to this website or contact the city’s Public Art Program Manager Melissa Mudgett at mmudgett@slocity.org.