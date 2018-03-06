Woman killed in early-morning crash in eastern SLO County

A 50-year-old woman from Avenal, California, was killed early Tuesday morning when the car she was riding in rolled over on Bitterwater Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m., the CHP said. Veronica Ayala-Rea, 35, of Avenal was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Bitterwater Road, 12 miles north of Highway 58. In addition to the driver, there were four passengers in the car who ranged in age from 19 to 50, according to the CHP.
As she drove, Ayala-Rea "failed to negotiate" a curve in the road and crossed into the northbound lane, the CHP said, and she steered to the right as she drove onto the northbound shoulder.
The Tahoe then rolled over multiple times on the road, causing two passengers who weren't wearing seatbelts to be thrown from the vehicle. The Tahoe then came to rest on its top in a dirt pasture, the CHP said.
Never miss a local story.
Officials extricated one of the passengers from the car, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Her identity has not yet been released.
Ayala-Rea and 32-year-old Juan Ayala received moderate injures and were taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, the CHP said. Another passenger, 49-year-old Maria Rodriguez Tovar, was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries, according to the CHP.
Alexis Jovani Ayala, 19, was taken to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield. The extent of his injuries was not released by the CHP.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision, the CHP said.
Correction: This story noted an incorrect location for the deadly crash.
Comments