It was a bowling alley. Then City Hall. Now, this Atascadero building has a new tenant

Atascadero’s long-vacant Creekside Building — the temporary home to City Hall for a decade — is getting a new tenant: the Chamber of Commerce and its new co-working space.

The 31,000-square-foot building — located on El Camino Real in the Colony Square area — was originally home to a bowling alley, Creekside Lanes, which closed in 2004.

After the 2003 San Simeon Earthquake damaged City Hall, government offices moved into the building for 10 years while renovations were taking place. Since then, the building has been vacant, and the Successor Agency to the Community Redevelopment Agency of Atascadero has been looking for buyers.

In January, the Successor Agency agreed to sell the Creekside Building to Clint Pearce of Madonna Enterprises, representing Colony Creekside, LLC, according to city staff documents.

The city plans to subdivide the property surrounding the building to separate the Transit Center and the recently constructed Centennial Bridge landing and walkway.

On Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce announced it will move its offices and visitor center into about 1,200 square feet of leased space in the Creekside Building. A new co-working space, to be named BridgeWork Atascadero by Pacific Premier Bank, will also make use of 1,500 square feet of space.

Pacific Premier Bank bought naming rights to the co-working center by pledging $15,000 to the Chamber of Commerce’s $100,000 capital campaign. The Chamber of Commerce hopes to move by May and open the co-working center in June, according to Derek Kirk, the Chamber’s president.

BridgeWork — to be modeled after the SLO HotHouse in downtown San Luis Obispo — has been in the works since November, when the Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey asking Atascadero residents about their interest in such a center.

“Eight months later, to be able to open a co-working space is pretty darn good, if you ask me,” Kirk said.

The center will offer work spaces and conference rooms for rent. Kirk said BridgeWork will have space for 20 business professionals. It will also have conference spaces for rent, and will initially focus on selling monthly memberships, he said.

“This is a strong push for Atascadero,” Kirk said. “I’m excited the Chamber can be a part of it.”