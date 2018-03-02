SLO County stars put on a show to raise money for women’s shelter

Song, dance and fabulous fashions came together for a good cause Friday in San Luis Obispo.
The Women’s Shelter Program Musical Revue & Fashion Show presented its show “Passing the Torch” to lunch and dinnertime crowds at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. The charity event, which features local politicians, business leaders and other hometown talent, continues Saturday with two sold-out performances.
The Musical Revue & Fashion Show is the brainchild of Madonna Inn owner and philanthropist Phyllis Madonna, who created the event in 1987 to help raise money for Stand Strong (formerly the Women’s Shelter Program of SLO County). The nonprofit provides emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis line, counseling, legal help and other services to victims of domestic violence and child abuse.
Madonna turned over control of the charity event in 2017 to Stand Strong.
As a tribute to Madonna, Stand Strong created the Phyllis Madonna Legacy Fund, where supporters can donate money to the shelter specifically in her name. For more information, call 805-781-6401, ext. 205, or visit wspslo.org.
