SLO County stars put on a show to raise money for women’s shelter

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:05 Watch: 31st annual Women’s Shelter Program Musical Revue & Fashion Show Pause 1:01 Who's at fault? Pedestrian kicks car at SLO intersection 0:43 Timelapse video: Drive up the coast as the rain breaks in SLO County 0:47 Downtown SLO hit with rain prior to predicted major storm 1:14 Firefighters respond to blaze that destroyed building in SLO 1:16 Take a tour of the newly renovated Robin Baggett Baseball Stadium at Cal Poly 0:57 Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter drags on 1:11 Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO 0:40 Timelapse: Morro Bay to SLO in the rain — in 19 seconds 0:35 Raw video: Firefighters battle house fire in Cambria Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See highlights from the Women’s Shelter Program Musical Revue & Fashion Show, “Passing the Torch,” at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo on March 2, 2018. The charity event, which features local politicians, business leaders and other hometown talent, is in its 31st year. David Middlecamp The Tribune

See highlights from the Women’s Shelter Program Musical Revue & Fashion Show, “Passing the Torch,” at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo on March 2, 2018. The charity event, which features local politicians, business leaders and other hometown talent, is in its 31st year. David Middlecamp The Tribune