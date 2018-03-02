12 things to do on Sunday | Pancake breakfast, hikes, music, dance lessons and more

Pancake Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Bacon, eggs, pancakes, juice and coffee. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-543-0639.
Seaweeds of the Central Coast
9 a.m.
Park in the Lone Cypress turnout, 3 miles north of Hearst Castle entrance on ocean side of Highway 1. Display; minimal walking required. Lone Cypress Turnout, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 760-390-5150.
Discover Estero Bluffs
1 p.m.
Meet at the Fig Tree parking lot off Highway 1, two miles north of Exit 285 (Cayucos Drive) in Cayucos. Easy hike. 1-2 miles. Estero Bluffs State Park, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.
SLO Bytes Computer Users
12:45 to 3:30 p.m.
Monthly meeting of the SLO Bytes Computer Users Group. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. Membership is $25/year, but not required. 805-478-0826.
‘The Producers’
2 and 7 p.m.
Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.
Doug Cameron
3 to 5 p.m.
Jazz violinist. Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-239-2770.
Winter Concert
3 p.m.
Atascadero Community Band concert. Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave. 805-466-2051
A Toast to Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe
3 p.m.
Andy DiMino and Susan Griffith perform songs as the iconic celebrities. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $31 to $46. 805-489-9444.
‘The Singing Place’
3 p.m.
Canzona Women’s Ensemble brings you songs of celebration, contemplation and poignant memories. United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $30. 805-391-7664.
‘Exit Laughing’
3 p.m.
Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
Dance Lessons
5 p.m.
Night Club 2 step — intermediate 5 to 6 p.m.; beginning 6 to 7 p.m.; followed by free dance practice. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $5. 805-491-1059.
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
6 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
