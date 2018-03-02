18 things to do on Saturday | Hikes, book sale, concerts at Poly, Fremont and more

SLO Friends of the Library Book Sale
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 15,000 books, including children’s, teen and young adult books, along with CDs, vinyls, DVDs and audiobooks. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo.
Poetry Writing Workshop
Never miss a local story.
10 a.m.
Poetry writing workshop inspired by the Beacon Art Show “Hands of Creation.” Led by poet Glenna Luschei. United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-7580.
Nataly Lola
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Elfin Forest Sketch Walk
1:30 p.m.
Sketch flowers, oaks or a landscape. Bring art supplies. Meet at the north end of 15th St. in Los Osos (cross street Santa Ysabel). 1 mile. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
White’s Point Vistas
11 a.m.
Short, steep walk. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Learn to Be an Author
11:30 a.m.
Learn how to write and publish a book on your own. Ages 8-18. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Exploring Autism Presentation
2 p.m.
A presentation on autism by Becky D’Ornellas. Part of Cuesta’s Book of the Year Program featuring “Life, Animated” by Ron Suskind. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-781-4187.
Oak Ambassasors
2 p.m.
Learn about the wonders of our oak woodland ecosystem from Ocean View Elementary students. All ages. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-473-7161.
‘The Producers’
2 and 7 p.m.
Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
3 and 7 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
The Rag Bone Saints
5 to 8 p.m.
Traditional New Orleans jazz. Potluck supper and jam at 5 p.m., Rag Bones Saints at 6 p.m. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-215-3238.
Art After Dark Paso
6 to 9 p.m.
Art, wine and live music. Various locations, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
‘Exit Laughing’
7 p.m.
Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
Daimh
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Gaelic music. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
Wind Bands’ Winter Concert
8 p.m.
Cal Poly wind ensemble and wind orchestra. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
‘Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes’
8 to 10 p.m.
Jason Petty performs a Hank Williams tribute show. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $29 to $45. 805-489-9444.
Bronco
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Norteño band. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $48 to $50. 805-329-5729.
‘The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui’
8 p.m.
A gangster’s offer of protection for his city’s struggling businesses turns into a grab for absolute power. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments