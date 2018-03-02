More Videos

A Reddit user captured this dash cam video of a pedestrian kicking a white car at the intersection of Broad Street and Santa Barbara Avenue in San Luis Obispo on February 28, 2018. Reddit user SLOandEasy Courtesy
A Reddit user captured this dash cam video of a pedestrian kicking a white car at the intersection of Broad Street and Santa Barbara Avenue in San Luis Obispo on February 28, 2018. Reddit user SLOandEasy Courtesy

Local

Video of man kicking car in SLO sparks question: ‘Who was in the wrong?’

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

March 02, 2018 03:35 PM

A dashcam video of a man kicking a moving car in San Luis Obispo has inspired a heated online debate over who was in the wrong: The driver who didn’t wait for the pedestrian to reach the curb before turning into the crosswalk or the pedestrian who turned around and booted the passing vehicle?

The Feb. 28 altercation was captured by a different driver who was stopped at the intersection of Santa Barbara Avenue and Broad Street; the driver later posted the video on Reddit under the user name SLOandEasy.

The Reddit user agreed to share the video with The Tribune but declined to be named on the record. He said the dashcam was “kind of a legacy” from his days living in Los Angeles.

In the video, a man is seen crossing the street and nearly reaching the curb when a white vehicle drives through the crosswalk, narrowly missing him.

The man turns and kicks the vehicle, leading to a brief verbal confrontation between the driver and pedestrian before the two go their separate ways.

So, who do you think is more at fault?

In San Luis Obispo, five intersections with Santa Rosa Street have the highest number of pedestrian collisions, according to the latest Traffic Safety Report. David MiddlecampThe Tribune

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

