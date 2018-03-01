More Videos

Downtown SLO hit with rain prior to predicted major storm 0:47

Downtown SLO hit with rain prior to predicted major storm

Pause
Firefighters respond to blaze that destroyed building in SLO 1:14

Firefighters respond to blaze that destroyed building in SLO

Take a tour of the newly renovated Robin Baggett Baseball Stadium at Cal Poly 1:16

Take a tour of the newly renovated Robin Baggett Baseball Stadium at Cal Poly

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter drags on 0:57

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter drags on

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO 1:11

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO

Timelapse: Morro Bay to SLO in the rain — in 19 seconds 0:40

Timelapse: Morro Bay to SLO in the rain — in 19 seconds

Raw video: Firefighters battle house fire in Cambria 0:35

Raw video: Firefighters battle house fire in Cambria

Watch crews fight large house fire in North Morro Bay 1:43

Watch crews fight large house fire in North Morro Bay

Drone video: See Morro Bay's harbor and beaches from above 1:22

Drone video: See Morro Bay's harbor and beaches from above

Watch them work: Herding dogs show off their skills at Creston Classic Trials 2:11

Watch them work: Herding dogs show off their skills at Creston Classic Trials

San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Garret Olson describes the fire that totally destroyed a commercial building at the corner of Southwood and Johnson in SLO early in the morning Thursday, March 1, 2018. David Middlecamp The Tribune
San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Garret Olson describes the fire that totally destroyed a commercial building at the corner of Southwood and Johnson in SLO early in the morning Thursday, March 1, 2018. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Local

Early-morning fire in SLO destroys former home of Unity church

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

March 01, 2018 08:31 AM

An early-morning fire Thursday in San Luis Obispo destroyed the building that was the former home of Unity church.

Initial reports of the fire came in at 3:30 a.m., according to San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Garret Olson. The first report said flames were shooting 10 feet out of the roof of the building at Johnson Avenue and Southwood Drive, Olson said.

When SLO firefighters arrived at the scene less than four minutes later, they found 15- to 20-foot-high flames shooting out of the structure, which was “fully involved,” according to Olson. He noted that, for flames to be jumping out of the roof like that, the fire had to have burned for a while before anyone noticed it.

At one point, about 40 firefighters from SLO, Cal Fire, California Men’s Colony, Atascadero Fire Department and Five Cities Fire Authority were on scene, Olson said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control, Olson said. No one was injured.

Johnson Avenue was closed to traffic until about 1 p.m., Olson said. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

“Right now, we have no cause,” Olson said, adding that officials don’t have reason to speculate whether the fire was suspicious or not.

“It was a fire that started in the middle of the night with no witnesses.”

According to Olson, the building was occupied by a company that “did research and design on technology items.” The building previously housed Unity of San Luis Obispo, a church that moved out of the building in 2013.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Downtown SLO hit with rain prior to predicted major storm 0:47

Downtown SLO hit with rain prior to predicted major storm

Pause
Firefighters respond to blaze that destroyed building in SLO 1:14

Firefighters respond to blaze that destroyed building in SLO

Take a tour of the newly renovated Robin Baggett Baseball Stadium at Cal Poly 1:16

Take a tour of the newly renovated Robin Baggett Baseball Stadium at Cal Poly

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter drags on 0:57

Reservoir levels drop throughout SLO County as dry winter drags on

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO 1:11

Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO

Timelapse: Morro Bay to SLO in the rain — in 19 seconds 0:40

Timelapse: Morro Bay to SLO in the rain — in 19 seconds

Raw video: Firefighters battle house fire in Cambria 0:35

Raw video: Firefighters battle house fire in Cambria

Watch crews fight large house fire in North Morro Bay 1:43

Watch crews fight large house fire in North Morro Bay

Drone video: See Morro Bay's harbor and beaches from above 1:22

Drone video: See Morro Bay's harbor and beaches from above

Watch them work: Herding dogs show off their skills at Creston Classic Trials 2:11

Watch them work: Herding dogs show off their skills at Creston Classic Trials

Downtown SLO hit with rain prior to predicted major storm

View More Video