Scenes from the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs year-round. There's music, barbecue and, of course, fresh fruits and vegetables. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Scenes from the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, which runs year-round. There's music, barbecue and, of course, fresh fruits and vegetables. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Local

This week’s Downtown SLO Farmers Market has been canceled

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

February 28, 2018 04:39 PM

Organizers announced Wednesday that the Downtown SLO Farmers Market, regularly held on Thursdays, will be canceled this week due to rain in the forecast.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, the rain is expected to begin Thursday morning and intensify in the afternoon, with moderate to heavy rain arriving on the Central Coast on Thursday evening and night.

Steady rain is expected to continue into Saturday morning, according to Lindsey. Total rainfall amounts are predicted to range between 1.5 and 3 inches.

The last time San Luis Obispo County got more than a half-inch of rain was on Jan. 9, when Diablo Canyon recorded 2.25 inches, Lindsey said, and that was the only time since the rainy season began on July 1, 2017, that rainfall amounts reached that level.

In Santa Barbara County, officials began issuing evacuation warnings for South Coast communities on Tuesday night ahead of the expected rain.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

With just 40 minutes to set up and crowds eagerly awaiting to spend money, the pressure is on vendors at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market to set up tables, unload their produce and arrange everything before 6:10 p.m. Thursday nights. Music by the band Scr Pat Pemberton

