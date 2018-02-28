This week’s Downtown SLO Farmers Market has been canceled

Organizers announced Wednesday that the Downtown SLO Farmers Market, regularly held on Thursdays, will be canceled this week due to rain in the forecast.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, the rain is expected to begin Thursday morning and intensify in the afternoon, with moderate to heavy rain arriving on the Central Coast on Thursday evening and night.

Steady rain is expected to continue into Saturday morning, according to Lindsey. Total rainfall amounts are predicted to range between 1.5 and 3 inches.

The last time San Luis Obispo County got more than a half-inch of rain was on Jan. 9, when Diablo Canyon recorded 2.25 inches, Lindsey said, and that was the only time since the rainy season began on July 1, 2017, that rainfall amounts reached that level.

In Santa Barbara County, officials began issuing evacuation warnings for South Coast communities on Tuesday night ahead of the expected rain.