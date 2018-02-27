Fresno resident Jason Kump, who has family ties in San Luis Obispo County, has been missing since Feb. 14, 2018.
Fresno police search for missing man with Nipomo ties

February 27, 2018 06:32 PM

Fresno police are searching for a missing man with family ties to San Luis Obispo County.

Jason Alexander Kump, 34, of Fresno was last seen on Feb. 14; police believe Kump is possibly armed and suicidal.

Kump is an engineer for the city of Fresno, according to the Fresno Bee, but has relatives in Nipomo, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

Deputes received a “Be on the Lookout” notice from Fresno police and conducted a check of Kump’s relatives’ residence but did not find Kump.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or the missing person hotline at 559-621-2455.

