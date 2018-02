Major parking garage and theater project in the works in SLO

A garage project at Palm and Nipomo streets — across the street from Mission Prep High School — is planned for San Luis Obispo. The project calls for five levels of parking and up to 445 parking spaces, 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and a nonprofit theater with about 290 seats. The proposed project would break ground in late 2019 or 2020.