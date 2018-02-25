Intense house fire erupts in North Morro Bay, less than a block from Hwy. 1

Firefighters battled a house fire on the 300 block of Vashon Street in North Morro Bay on Sunday evening.
The Morro Bay Fire Department responded to the flames that were less than a block from Highway 1 shortly after 6 p.m.
Crews attacked the fire from multiple angles and employed a ladder truck parked on Tahiti Street to direct water from above the flames.
Some surrounding neighbors sprayed their homes with hoses for defense.
Police have blocked access to the roads in the area. The Morro Bay Fire Department will be on the scene for “a few more hours,” according to a tweet.
This is the second house fire in as many months in the Morro Bay neighborhood known as the Island Streets.
