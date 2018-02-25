Intense house fire erupts in North Morro Bay, less than a block from Hwy. 1

1:43 Watch crews fight large house fire in North Morro Bay Pause

1:22 Drone video: See Morro Bay's harbor and beaches from above

2:11 Watch them work: Herding dogs show off their skills at Creston Classic Trials

1:23 Cal Poly Food Pantry provides food for students in need

1:02 Developer wants to build 15,000-home community on Diablo Canyon lands

2:13 Retired worker relives 1983 storm that wiped out Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach

1:43 Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach

1:07 How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

1:05 Timelapse: What it takes to set up 20,000 books for the Friends of the Library sale