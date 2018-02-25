More Videos

Pause
The Morro Bay Fire Department fought a house fire in 300 block of Vashon Street in North Morro Bay on February 25, 2018. Monica Vaughan The Tribune
The Morro Bay Fire Department fought a house fire in 300 block of Vashon Street in North Morro Bay on February 25, 2018. Monica Vaughan The Tribune

Local

Intense house fire erupts in North Morro Bay, less than a block from Hwy. 1

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

February 25, 2018 07:17 PM

Firefighters battled a house fire on the 300 block of Vashon Street in North Morro Bay on Sunday evening.

The Morro Bay Fire Department responded to the flames that were less than a block from Highway 1 shortly after 6 p.m.

Crews attacked the fire from multiple angles and employed a ladder truck parked on Tahiti Street to direct water from above the flames.

Some surrounding neighbors sprayed their homes with hoses for defense.

Police have blocked access to the roads in the area. The Morro Bay Fire Department will be on the scene for “a few more hours,” according to a tweet.

This is the second house fire in as many months in the Morro Bay neighborhood known as the Island Streets.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan

Fire rises and smoke billows from the roof of a house behind an apartment building, foreground, Sunday night in Morro Bay.
Monica Vaughan mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

Firefighters battle a fire Sunday night in the Island Streets neighborhood of Morro Bay.
Monica Vaughan mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

House fire on Vashon Street in Morro Bay on Feb. 25, 2018.
Jennine Dureau

House fire on Vashon Street in Morro Bay on Feb. 25, 2018.
Jennine Dureau

House fire on Vashon Street in Morro Bay on Feb. 25, 2018.
Jennine Dureau

House fire on Vashon Street in Morro Bay on Feb. 25, 2018.
Jennine Dureau

House fire on Vashon Street in Morro Bay on Feb. 25, 2018.
Jennine Dureau

Pause
