For sale — and for cheap — in SLO: Thousands of books, records, DVDs

Bibliophiles look forward to the annual Friends of the Library book sale, and the 39th is scheduled for March 1, 2 and 3 in San Luis Obispo at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue.
The sale opens for members only from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Memberships are available at the door, with individual memberships $10 and family memberships $20.
The public sale follows from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Book sale veterans bring heavy duty bags to carry finds. Books will be sold for $1.25 per inch; DVDs and CDs for $2 each; most vinyl records $1 each; and specialty books as marked. President Margaret Haneberg estimates that the 21,000 books will make this one of the largest sales ever.
Never miss a local story.
The event is staffed by volunteers, and during the past 38 years, more than $300,000 has been raised for special library projects in the county.
Those interested in volunteering can email booksale@slofol.org.
David Middlecamp: 805-781-7942, @DavidMiddlecamp
Comments