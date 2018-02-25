For sale — and for cheap — in SLO: Thousands of books, records, DVDs

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:43 Watch crews fight large house fire in North Morro Bay Pause 1:22 Drone video: See Morro Bay's harbor and beaches from above 2:11 Watch them work: Herding dogs show off their skills at Creston Classic Trials 1:23 Cal Poly Food Pantry provides food for students in need 1:02 Developer wants to build 15,000-home community on Diablo Canyon lands 2:13 Retired worker relives 1983 storm that wiped out Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach 1:43 Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach 1:07 How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:05 Timelapse: What it takes to set up 20,000 books for the Friends of the Library sale 1:04 Salud Carbajal joins SLO County leaders in rally against offshore drilling Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See what it takes to organize 20,000 books for the massive annual Friends of the Library book sale in San Luis Obispo. President Margaret Haneberg talks about the 2018 sale, and the timelapse of setup and the sale's opening minutes is from 2017. The 2018 sale will be March 1, 2 and 3 at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue. David Middlecamp The Tribune

See what it takes to organize 20,000 books for the massive annual Friends of the Library book sale in San Luis Obispo. President Margaret Haneberg talks about the 2018 sale, and the timelapse of setup and the sale's opening minutes is from 2017. The 2018 sale will be March 1, 2 and 3 at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue. David Middlecamp The Tribune