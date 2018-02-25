More Videos

See what it takes to organize 20,000 books for the massive annual Friends of the Library book sale in San Luis Obispo. President Margaret Haneberg talks about the 2018 sale, and the timelapse of setup and the sale's opening minutes is from 2017. The 2018 sale will be March 1, 2 and 3 at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue. David Middlecamp The Tribune
For sale — and for cheap — in SLO: Thousands of books, records, DVDs

By David Middlecamp

dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

February 25, 2018 02:55 PM

Bibliophiles look forward to the annual Friends of the Library book sale, and the 39th is scheduled for March 1, 2 and 3 in San Luis Obispo at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue.

The sale opens for members only from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Memberships are available at the door, with individual memberships $10 and family memberships $20.

The public sale follows from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Book sale veterans bring heavy duty bags to carry finds. Books will be sold for $1.25 per inch; DVDs and CDs for $2 each; most vinyl records $1 each; and specialty books as marked. President Margaret Haneberg estimates that the 21,000 books will make this one of the largest sales ever.

The event is staffed by volunteers, and during the past 38 years, more than $300,000 has been raised for special library projects in the county.

Those interested in volunteering can email booksale@slofol.org.

David Middlecamp: 805-781-7942, @DavidMiddlecamp

