Local

19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Feb. 24

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

February 23, 2018 05:44 PM

Northern Elephant Seal Presentation

10 a.m.

Learn about the life of the northern elephant seal. Reservations required. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.

Estero Bluffs Rocks Hike

10 a.m.

Meet in dirt parking lot 1 mile north of the end of the divided section of Highway 1, north of Cayucos. Moderate hike. 2 miles. Estero Bluffs, Highway 1, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.

UCCE Master Food Preserver

10 a.m.

A class devoted to dehydration for taking fruits, vegetables and meat on the trail. University of California Cooperative Extension, 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-781-1429.

Home and Gourmet Expo

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy ongoing demonstrations from exhibiting businesses in their booths, plus a wine and gourmet food garden. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-772-4600.

Treasuring Tide Pools

10:30 a.m.

Meet at the Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.

Lego Club

11 a.m.

Join the Lego Club. Ages 6-10. Registration required. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-473-7161.

Dulcie Taylor

1 to 4 p.m.

Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

San Simeon Tidepooling

1:30 p.m.

Meet at the Coastal Discovery Center (across from Hearst Castle Visitors Center), by the pier. Reservations required. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.

‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

3 and 7 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Notable Encounter Dinner

5:30 p.m.

WinterMezzo. Festival Mozaic. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $135 to $145. 805-781-3009.

Dinner Dance Ballroom/Swing

5:30 p.m.

Buffet dinner and dancing. Reservations required. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $10. 805-491-1059.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

‘The Producers’

7 p.m.

Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.

‘Exit Laughing’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

‘Heartache Hotel Valentine Haunt’

7 to 10 p.m.

Haunted house. 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 to $20. 805-221-5084, https://thehauntinatascadero.com.

Rock & Roll Prom

7 to 11 p.m.

Motown, doo-wop and soul music by DJs from Soul Dust Productions and SLOGRRRL, plus a costume contest. Benefits SLO Guild Hall solar roof project. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $12 to $15. 805-543-0639.

Arab Music Ensemble Winter Concert

8 p.m.

Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble and guest artists perform music and dance. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.

‘ABBA Mania’

8 p.m.

Recreation of ABBA’s last live concert with seven performers and musicians. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $40 to $52. 805-489-9444.

SLO Comedy Festival

10 p.m.

Filthy, down, dirty and hilarious. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $20 advance, $25 door. 805-543-1843

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

