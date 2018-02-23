19 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Feb. 24

Northern Elephant Seal Presentation
10 a.m.
Learn about the life of the northern elephant seal. Reservations required. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
Estero Bluffs Rocks Hike
10 a.m.
Meet in dirt parking lot 1 mile north of the end of the divided section of Highway 1, north of Cayucos. Moderate hike. 2 miles. Estero Bluffs, Highway 1, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.
UCCE Master Food Preserver
10 a.m.
A class devoted to dehydration for taking fruits, vegetables and meat on the trail. University of California Cooperative Extension, 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-781-1429.
Home and Gourmet Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy ongoing demonstrations from exhibiting businesses in their booths, plus a wine and gourmet food garden. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-772-4600.
Treasuring Tide Pools
10:30 a.m.
Meet at the Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Lego Club
11 a.m.
Join the Lego Club. Ages 6-10. Registration required. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-473-7161.
Dulcie Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
San Simeon Tidepooling
1:30 p.m.
Meet at the Coastal Discovery Center (across from Hearst Castle Visitors Center), by the pier. Reservations required. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
3 and 7 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Notable Encounter Dinner
5:30 p.m.
WinterMezzo. Festival Mozaic. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $135 to $145. 805-781-3009.
Dinner Dance Ballroom/Swing
5:30 p.m.
Buffet dinner and dancing. Reservations required. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave. $10. 805-491-1059.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
‘The Producers’
7 p.m.
Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.
‘Exit Laughing’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
7 to 10 p.m.
Haunted house. 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 to $20. 805-221-5084, https://thehauntinatascadero.com.
Rock & Roll Prom
7 to 11 p.m.
Motown, doo-wop and soul music by DJs from Soul Dust Productions and SLOGRRRL, plus a costume contest. Benefits SLO Guild Hall solar roof project. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $12 to $15. 805-543-0639.
Arab Music Ensemble Winter Concert
8 p.m.
Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble and guest artists perform music and dance. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
‘ABBA Mania’
8 p.m.
Recreation of ABBA’s last live concert with seven performers and musicians. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $40 to $52. 805-489-9444.
SLO Comedy Festival
10 p.m.
Filthy, down, dirty and hilarious. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $20 advance, $25 door. 805-543-1843
