Here’s how much space SLO County apartment renters get for $1,500

San Luis Obispo County renters paying $1,500 per month for their apartments don’t get a lot of bang for their buck.

Properties for rent in the region cost $1.82 per square foot, meaning tenants get about 830 square feet, according to a report compiled by the Apartment List, a website that aggregates apartment listings.

Apartments in the city of San Luis Obispo are even tighter — renters pay $2.17 per square foot, meaning a $1,500 unit comes with about 690 square feet of space.

The site created estimates for cities and regions throughout the country using the average price per square foot of available units during the past six months. Although some cities might have similarly expensive rents, apartments are usually smaller in cities where the price per square foot is higher.

Unsurprisingly, San Francisco renters get some of the smallest spaces and the most expensive rents in the country. Tenants pay $4.40 per square foot, so a $1,500 apartment comes with only about 340 square feet.

Indianapolis tenants can find some of the cheapest square-footage. Units there cost about 85 cents per square foot, meaning a $1,500 apartment comes with 1,770 square feet.

Here’s a look at what renters throughout the Central Coast and California can get for $1,500:

▪ Fresno: 96 cents per square foot, 1,560-square-foot apartment

▪ Bakersfield: 92 cents per square foot, 1,630-square-foot apartment

▪ Monterey: $2.41 per square foot, 620-square-foot apartment

▪ Santa Barbara: $3.02 per square foot, 500-square-foot apartment

▪ Los Angeles: $2.68 per square foot, 560-square-foot apartment

▪ San Diego: $2.34 per square foot, 640-square-foot apartment

▪ Sacramento: $1.40 per square foot, 1,070-square-foot apartment