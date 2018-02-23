Templeton High School locked down after student brings a toy gun to campus

Templeton High School was briefly locked down Friday morning after a student brought a toy gun to campus.

A student observed a classmate carrying the toy weapon about 7:50 a.m. and informed school personnel, just in case, according to Joe Koski, superintendent of Templeton Unified School District.

The school was locked down for about 15 minutes “out of an abundance of caution” until administrators were able to verify the object was a toy.

“We just wanted to be extra safe,” Koski said.

Although this type of situation would normally prompt the district to initiate a lockdown at all its schools, administrators opted to secure only the high school campus, he said.

The all-clear signal was given at 8:05 a.m., and the campus returned to normal.

The student who brought the toy to campus will face “appropriate disciplinary action,” as bringing a weapon-like object to campus “given the current state of our society” was very ill-advised, Koski said.

School administrators will review the event and revise procedures and protocols, if needed.

“I wish to thank all of the students and staff at THS who responded quickly and appropriately,” Koski wrote in an emailed statement. “They allowed trained personnel to implement emergency procedures and allowed the situation to be brought to closure quickly with no threat to students or staff.”