More Videos

Retired worker relives 1983 storm that wiped out Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach 2:13

Retired worker relives 1983 storm that wiped out Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach

Pause
Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach 1:43

Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:07

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

Timelapse: What it takes to set up 20,000 books for the Friends of the Library sale 1:05

Timelapse: What it takes to set up 20,000 books for the Friends of the Library sale

Salud Carbajal joins SLO County leaders in rally against offshore drilling 1:04

Salud Carbajal joins SLO County leaders in rally against offshore drilling

Cal Poly students respond to alleged online shooting threat 1:39

Cal Poly students respond to alleged online shooting threat

SLO residents argue for and against proposed cannabis stores, rules 2:36

SLO residents argue for and against proposed cannabis stores, rules

1935 Chevy ad features 'spaceship' car rolling through this Central Coast town 1:00

1935 Chevy ad features 'spaceship' car rolling through this Central Coast town

Freezing weather leaves parts of SLO County covered in frost 0:43

Freezing weather leaves parts of SLO County covered in frost

Watch workers remove the bell, steeple from SLO's oldest wooden building 2:03

Watch workers remove the bell, steeple from SLO's oldest wooden building

Here are five tips for parents on how to prepare for and respond to school emergencies, from San Luis Obispo County school officials. Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune
Here are five tips for parents on how to prepare for and respond to school emergencies, from San Luis Obispo County school officials. Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune

Local

Templeton High School locked down after student brings a toy gun to campus

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

February 23, 2018 09:22 AM

Templeton High School was briefly locked down Friday morning after a student brought a toy gun to campus.

A student observed a classmate carrying the toy weapon about 7:50 a.m. and informed school personnel, just in case, according to Joe Koski, superintendent of Templeton Unified School District.

The school was locked down for about 15 minutes “out of an abundance of caution” until administrators were able to verify the object was a toy.

“We just wanted to be extra safe,” Koski said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although this type of situation would normally prompt the district to initiate a lockdown at all its schools, administrators opted to secure only the high school campus, he said.

The all-clear signal was given at 8:05 a.m., and the campus returned to normal.

The student who brought the toy to campus will face “appropriate disciplinary action,” as bringing a weapon-like object to campus “given the current state of our society” was very ill-advised, Koski said.

School administrators will review the event and revise procedures and protocols, if needed.

“I wish to thank all of the students and staff at THS who responded quickly and appropriately,” Koski wrote in an emailed statement. “They allowed trained personnel to implement emergency procedures and allowed the situation to be brought to closure quickly with no threat to students or staff.”

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

More Videos

Retired worker relives 1983 storm that wiped out Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach 2:13

Retired worker relives 1983 storm that wiped out Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach

Pause
Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach 1:43

Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:07

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

Timelapse: What it takes to set up 20,000 books for the Friends of the Library sale 1:05

Timelapse: What it takes to set up 20,000 books for the Friends of the Library sale

Salud Carbajal joins SLO County leaders in rally against offshore drilling 1:04

Salud Carbajal joins SLO County leaders in rally against offshore drilling

Cal Poly students respond to alleged online shooting threat 1:39

Cal Poly students respond to alleged online shooting threat

SLO residents argue for and against proposed cannabis stores, rules 2:36

SLO residents argue for and against proposed cannabis stores, rules

1935 Chevy ad features 'spaceship' car rolling through this Central Coast town 1:00

1935 Chevy ad features 'spaceship' car rolling through this Central Coast town

Freezing weather leaves parts of SLO County covered in frost 0:43

Freezing weather leaves parts of SLO County covered in frost

Watch workers remove the bell, steeple from SLO's oldest wooden building 2:03

Watch workers remove the bell, steeple from SLO's oldest wooden building

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students talk about the fears and feelings at the university on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, a day after an alleged online mass shooting threat put the campus on edge. Police, both at Cal Poly and at Poly High School in Long Beach, investigated the post and determined that there was no credible threat. Andrew SheelerThe Tribune

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Retired worker relives 1983 storm that wiped out Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach 2:13

Retired worker relives 1983 storm that wiped out Union Oil Pier in Avila Beach

Pause
Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach 1:43

Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters 1:07

How to tell an invasive swamp rodent from other California critters

Timelapse: What it takes to set up 20,000 books for the Friends of the Library sale 1:05

Timelapse: What it takes to set up 20,000 books for the Friends of the Library sale

Salud Carbajal joins SLO County leaders in rally against offshore drilling 1:04

Salud Carbajal joins SLO County leaders in rally against offshore drilling

Cal Poly students respond to alleged online shooting threat 1:39

Cal Poly students respond to alleged online shooting threat

SLO residents argue for and against proposed cannabis stores, rules 2:36

SLO residents argue for and against proposed cannabis stores, rules

1935 Chevy ad features 'spaceship' car rolling through this Central Coast town 1:00

1935 Chevy ad features 'spaceship' car rolling through this Central Coast town

Freezing weather leaves parts of SLO County covered in frost 0:43

Freezing weather leaves parts of SLO County covered in frost

Watch workers remove the bell, steeple from SLO's oldest wooden building 2:03

Watch workers remove the bell, steeple from SLO's oldest wooden building

Tour the Cal Poly Pier in Avila Beach

View More Video