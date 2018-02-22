Damon Castillo, Louie Ortega and Inga Swearingen will perform as part of San Luis Obispo Responds.
16 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 23

By Tribune staff

February 22, 2018 05:45 PM

Silver Sneakers Zumba

9 a.m.

Free for SilverSneakers members. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Oceano Community Center, 1935 Wilmar Ave., Oceano. 10-class pass $50; or $6 drop-in. 805-441-7932.

Book of the Year Discussion

10 a.m.

A discussion of “Life, Animated,” the Cuesta College Book of the Year by Ron Suskind. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-781-4187.

Exploring Autism Presentation

1 p.m.

A presentation on autism by Dr. Debra Balke. Part of Cuesta’s Book of the Year Program featuring “Life, Animated” by Ron Suskind. Cayucos Library, 310 B St. Free. 805-781-4187.

Lenten Fish Fry

4 p.m.

The Italian Catholic Federation-hosted Fish Fry during Lent. Take-out available. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $8 to $14. 805-489-2680.

Exercise 4 Brain Change

5 p.m.

Free community talk about the latest research for exercise in Parkinson’s disease. Movement for Life, 1106 Walnut St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-748-0357.

Notable Encounter Insight concert and talk

5:30 p.m.

WinterMezzo. Festival Mozaic. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $32. 805-781-3009.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

‘Exit Laughing’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

‘The Producers’

7 p.m.

Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.

‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

7 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘Heartache Hotel Valentine Haunt’

7 to 10 p.m.

Haunted house. 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 to $20. 805-221-5084, https://thehauntinatascadero.com.

‘Disney’s The Lion King Jr.’

7 p.m.

“The Lion King” geared toward younger fans. Children’s Musical Theaterworks. Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive. $7 to $10. 805-995-3694.

San Luis Obispo Responds

7:30 p.m.

Damon Castillo, Inga Swearingen, Guy Budd, Louie Ortega and more. Benefits victims of Thomas Fire and Hurricane Maria. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $25. 805-756-4849.

‘Ripcord’ staged reading

7:30 to 10 p.m.

A seemingly harmless bet between two older women escalates into a game of one-upmanship. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $10. 805-927-8190.

Genesis Revisited

8 to 11 p.m.

Genesis lead guitarist Steve Hackett. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $61.50 to $81.50.

Slumberjack

10 p.m.

SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

