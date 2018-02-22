16 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 23

Silver Sneakers Zumba
9 a.m.
Free for SilverSneakers members. Appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Oceano Community Center, 1935 Wilmar Ave., Oceano. 10-class pass $50; or $6 drop-in. 805-441-7932.
Book of the Year Discussion
10 a.m.
A discussion of “Life, Animated,” the Cuesta College Book of the Year by Ron Suskind. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 W. Branch St. Free. 805-781-4187.
Exploring Autism Presentation
1 p.m.
A presentation on autism by Dr. Debra Balke. Part of Cuesta’s Book of the Year Program featuring “Life, Animated” by Ron Suskind. Cayucos Library, 310 B St. Free. 805-781-4187.
Lenten Fish Fry
4 p.m.
The Italian Catholic Federation-hosted Fish Fry during Lent. Take-out available. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $8 to $14. 805-489-2680.
Exercise 4 Brain Change
5 p.m.
Free community talk about the latest research for exercise in Parkinson’s disease. Movement for Life, 1106 Walnut St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-748-0357.
Notable Encounter Insight concert and talk
5:30 p.m.
WinterMezzo. Festival Mozaic. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $32. 805-781-3009.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
‘Exit Laughing’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
‘The Producers’
7 p.m.
Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
7 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
7 to 10 p.m.
Haunted house. 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 to $20. 805-221-5084, https://thehauntinatascadero.com.
‘Disney’s The Lion King Jr.’
7 p.m.
“The Lion King” geared toward younger fans. Children’s Musical Theaterworks. Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive. $7 to $10. 805-995-3694.
7:30 p.m.
Damon Castillo, Inga Swearingen, Guy Budd, Louie Ortega and more. Benefits victims of Thomas Fire and Hurricane Maria. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $25. 805-756-4849.
‘Ripcord’ staged reading
7:30 to 10 p.m.
A seemingly harmless bet between two older women escalates into a game of one-upmanship. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $10. 805-927-8190.
Genesis Revisited
8 to 11 p.m.
Genesis lead guitarist Steve Hackett. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $61.50 to $81.50.
Slumberjack
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843
