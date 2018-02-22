Here’s where marijuana businesses might be allowed in SLO

Cannabis businesses in San Luis Obispo could be located primarily in business space on and around Broad Street, mid-and South Higuera Street, Madonna Road and Los Osos Valley Road, according to draft maps released by the city this week.

Up to three cannabis retail stores likely would be situated in the city’s midsection and southern ends — but not in the downtown or larger swaths on the east, north and west ends. Nursing and manufacturing businesses would concentrated more to the southern end, off South Higuera Street and Broad.

That’s based on anticipated buffers from residences and schools and suggested land-use planning that matches commercial cannabis activity permits with appropriate zoning districts.

The maps are based on considerations that include anticipated 600-foot buffers from schools and 200-foot butters from residences, as well as suggested 1,000-foot separation between cannabis storefronts within the city.

City Community Development Director Michael Codron said that the recommended 200-foot buffers from residences are less than 300-foot buffers the city had encountered in commercial cannabis planning elsewhere in the state, and a shorter gap helps to prevent a “land grab” if there are few commercial cannabis sites available.

The city is expected to formalize the locations at a May 1 meeting on the new commercial marijuana regulations.

Map showing residential buffer

A city map shows where marijuana businesses might be allowed in San Luis Obispo, taking into account residential buffer zones. The city’s zoning acronyms are the following: Service Commercial (CS), Manufacturing (M), Business Park (BP), Office (O), Retail Commercial (CR), Tourist Commercial (CT), Community Commercial (CC). City of San Luis Obispo

Map showing school buffer

A city map shows where marijuana businesses might be allowed in San Luis Obispo, taking into account school buffer zones. The city’s zoning acronyms are the following: Service Commercial (CS), Manufacturing (M), Business Park (BP), Office (O), Retail Commercial (CR), Tourist Commercial (CT), Community Commercial (CC). City of San Luis Obispo