9 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 22

Shoreline Explorers
11:15 a.m.
Brief talk about the species of the month, then explore tide pools and shorelines to look for the animal. Central Coast Aquarium, 50 San Juan St., Avila Beach. $20 for 7 months; $17 for CCA members. 805-595-7280.
PAC-A-Lunch concert
Noon
Festival Mozaic music director and violinist Scott Yoo and musicians from WinterMezzo chamber music concert series. Festival Mozaic. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-4849.
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
3 and 7 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘A Ballerina’s Tale’ movie showing
4 p.m.
Documentary about African-American ballerina Misty Copeland. Not rated. Teen Area, San Luis Obispo County/City Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775.
Happy Hour Jazz Fundraiser
5 to 7 p.m.
Benefits Atascadero High School’s instrumental music program and the jazz program’s trip to Reno Jazz Festival. Ancient Peaks Winery, 22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-345-9066.
SLO Comedy Festival
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Stand-up comedy. Various venues, Atascadero, Avila Beach and San Luis Obispo. $15 to $25. www.slocomedyfestival.com.
Jeffrey Halford and The Healers
8 to 11 p.m.
Americana roots rock. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $12. 805-225-1312.
‘Disney’s The Lion King Jr.’
7 p.m.
“The Lion King” geared toward younger fans. Children’s Musical Theaterworks. Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive. $7 to $10. 805-995-3694.
‘The Producers’
7 p.m.
Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440, www.slorep.org.
