Local

9 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 22

By Tribune staff

February 21, 2018 07:03 PM

Shoreline Explorers

11:15 a.m.

Brief talk about the species of the month, then explore tide pools and shorelines to look for the animal. Central Coast Aquarium, 50 San Juan St., Avila Beach. $20 for 7 months; $17 for CCA members. 805-595-7280.

PAC-A-Lunch concert

Noon

Festival Mozaic music director and violinist Scott Yoo and musicians from WinterMezzo chamber music concert series. Festival Mozaic. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-4849.

‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

3 and 7 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘A Ballerina’s Tale’ movie showing

4 p.m.

Documentary about African-American ballerina Misty Copeland. Not rated. Teen Area, San Luis Obispo County/City Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775.

Happy Hour Jazz Fundraiser

5 to 7 p.m.

Benefits Atascadero High School’s instrumental music program and the jazz program’s trip to Reno Jazz Festival. Ancient Peaks Winery, 22720 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-345-9066.

SLO Comedy Festival

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Stand-up comedy. Various venues, Atascadero, Avila Beach and San Luis Obispo. $15 to $25. www.slocomedyfestival.com.

Jeffrey Halford and The Healers

8 to 11 p.m.

Americana roots rock. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $12. 805-225-1312.

‘Disney’s The Lion King Jr.’

7 p.m.

“The Lion King” geared toward younger fans. Children’s Musical Theaterworks. Cayucos Elementary School, 301 Cayucos Drive. $7 to $10. 805-995-3694.

‘The Producers’

7 p.m.

Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440, www.slorep.org.

