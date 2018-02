SLO residents argue for and against proposed cannabis stores, rules

San Luis Obispo appears to be on its way to allowing the county’s first recreational marijuana stores. The City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, heard public comments from about a dozen cannabis industry representatives and marijuana users who argued for permissive city policies. The council also heard from a handful of community members and activists who warned of negative consequences. One opponent even read a poem he wrote: "Why take a chance with risky plants?"