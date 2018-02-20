Supervisor Adam Hill misses board meeting, ‘is focusing on his health’

When Supervisor Adam Hill announced on Feb. 9 that he suffers from depression and he will take some time to get into better shape emotionally and physically, it was unclear how that would impact his duties in governing San Luis Obispo County.
The effects of his announcement are beginning to show. He did not attend the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, making it the second board meeting in a row he has missed.
“He is focusing on his health right now,” County Administrative Officer Wade Horton said.
Horton told The Tribune that he spoke with Hill last week and Hill said that it was unlikely that he would make it to this board meeting. The District 4 supervisor continues to work with county staff to address constituent services, but he has not scheduled a date for his return.
“He is looking forward to resuming his schedule. (We) don’t have a definitive date,” Horton said.
Supervisor Lynn Compton was also absent from Tuesday’s meeting due to what Horton described as a family emergency.
That left three supervisors on the board to make decisions on agenda items, including a handful that had to be postponed to a future meeting because they required at least 4 of 5 votes.
Those included agenda items to authorize a budget adjustment to pay for a $9.5 million settlement in relation to the Los Osos wastewater project, to approve a memorandum of understanding to increase sheriff’s deputies’ salaries, and to consider an appeal of an approval to build 163 new houses on the Nipomo Mesa. Those items will be heard March 6.
The board also scheduled an additional meeting on March 13.
Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan
