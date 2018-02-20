Man shot, killed during fight with security guard at Chumash Casino

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in an altercation with a security officer at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.
The incident occurred behind the resort near a parking structure about 2:15 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
“The shooting resulted in a fatal injury to the male subject,” Hoover said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dead man’s identity was not released pending notification of relatives.
Never miss a local story.
The identity of the security officer involved in the shooting will not be released because the incident is an active investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Investigators, along with forensic specialists and coroner’s personnel, were on scene Tuesday morning to determine the circumstances of the shooting. American Medical Response, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol also responded.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the incident call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150.
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4 p.m. Tuesday with additional information provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz.
Comments