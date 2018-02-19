Man killed in rollover crash on Hwy. 101

A rollover crash on Highway 101 left an Atascadero man dead on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 4:50 p.m., 71-year-old Thomas Cahill of Atascadero was driving a 1989 Alfa Romeo convertible in the northbound No. 2 lane of Highway 101, south of San Ramon Road in Atascadero, the CHP said. At the same time, 42-year-old Melissa Smith of Selma, California, was driving a 2016 Hyundai sedan in the northbound No. 1 lane, the CHP said.
For unknown reasons, Cahill made an unsafe lane change into the No. 1 lane, where the left side of his car collided with the right side of the Hyundai, the CHP said. Cahill then turned right and lost control of his Alfa Romeo, which veered onto the dirt shoulder.
The Alfa Romeo then traveled up a dirt embankment and started to roll over, the CHP said. As it rolled, Cahill, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.
Cahill’s passenger, 72-year-old Ruth Cahill of Atascadero, was wearing her seatbelt and remained inside the car during the rollover. When the car came to rest upside down, Ruth Cahill was trapped inside, the CHP said. She suffered major injuries as a result of the crash.
Both of the Cahills were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where Thomas Cahill died from his injuries, the CHP said.
The collision is still under investigation, according to the CHP.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
