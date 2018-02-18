Cal Poly is offering free tax help again this year. Do you qualify?

Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business is again providing free tax return preparation for those who qualify through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Accounting students who have gone through extensive training and have passed the IRS and FTB volunteer exams will prepare returns for the 26th consecutive year.
Cal Poly faculty and local certified tax professionals will review and file the returns. Individuals and families earning total combined income of less than $54,000 qualify for the assistance.
The service will be offered at the following locations:
▪ Cal Poly in the Business Building (No. 3) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 3 through March 17 on a first-come, first-served basis. Community members should arrive at Cal Poly before 1 p.m. to allow sufficient time to complete returns accurately. For information, call 805-756-2667 (English and Spanish) or email vita@calpoly.edu.
▪ America’s Job Center of California, 880 Industrial Way in San Luis Obispo and Allan Hancock College’s Community Education Center Building S in Santa Maria. Those sites will provide services by appointment only. Allan Hancock will offer services through March 31, but will be closed March 24. Call 805-922-0329, ext. 103 to make an appointment at either location.
Participants are asked to bring their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, 2016 tax returns and all 2017 tax-related documents, including child-care expenses and health insurance coverage information.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
