She beat cancer as a toddler. She created a lemonade stand to help another child.

Eight-year-old cancer survivor Tessa Roos is raising money to help Laguna Middle School student Max Collins, who has been diagnosed with aplastic anemia. Roos and her mother, Sarah, baked cookies and cupcakes to sell with lemonade in front of the Whiz Kids store in San Luis Obispo, Sunday. Mary Loomis-Genthner, an employee of Trader Joe’s, purchases some cookies from Roos. Laura Dickinson The Tribune