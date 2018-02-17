Cal Poly Lion Dancers ring in ‘Year of the Dog’ at Los Osos bookstore blessing

The Cal Poly Lion Dancers performed a Chinese New Year blessing for the Volumes of Pleasure Bookshoppe in Los Osos on Saturday to bring in the Year of the Dog. The fun-filled event, started by owners Carroll Leslie and Barbara Strauss, is in its 15th year at the bookstore.
The dancing “lions” first blessed the outside of the store with a short dance, then walked inside — careful not to step on the door threshold — and quietly danced through the store to bless the inside. On the way out, they “ate” a head of lettuce hanging from the threshold given as a token of the store owner’s appreciation. Finally, the team put on a dance of appreciation for the delighted crowd.
