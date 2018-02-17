A group of children hover around the Cal Poly Lion Dancers as they perform a Chinese New Year blessing for the Volumes of Pleasure Bookshoppe in Los Osos on Saturday to bring in the Year of the Dog. The fun-filled event, started by owners Carroll Leslie and Barbara Strauss, is in its 15th year at the bookstore.
Cal Poly Lion Dancers ring in ‘Year of the Dog’ at Los Osos bookstore blessing

By Tribune staff

February 17, 2018 05:17 PM

The Cal Poly Lion Dancers performed a Chinese New Year blessing for the Volumes of Pleasure Bookshoppe in Los Osos on Saturday to bring in the Year of the Dog. The fun-filled event, started by owners Carroll Leslie and Barbara Strauss, is in its 15th year at the bookstore.

The dancing “lions” first blessed the outside of the store with a short dance, then walked inside — careful not to step on the door threshold — and quietly danced through the store to bless the inside. On the way out, they “ate” a head of lettuce hanging from the threshold given as a token of the store owner’s appreciation. Finally, the team put on a dance of appreciation for the delighted crowd.

