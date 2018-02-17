House fire in Morro Bay leaves 4 people and their pets displaced

No injures were reported in a Saturday morning residential fire in Morro Bay that left one family temporarily displaced.
After receiving an emergency call at 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, the Morro Bay Fire Department, with assistance from Cal Fire, extinguished the fire on the 400 block of Orcas Street. All four residential occupants, and their pets, were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance.
The fire department said the cause of the fire was electrical.
Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the status of the family. They are temporarily displaced from their home.
Never miss a local story.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler
Comments