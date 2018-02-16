20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday | Hikes, VegFest, concerts and more

Pancake Breakfast
7 to 11 a.m.
Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. Proceeds go toward local scholarships. Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club, 190 Cypress St. $6 for adults, $4 for children. Veterans eat for free. 805-343-3028.
Elfin Forest Nature Walk — Fungus Foray
9:30 a.m.
Dennis Sheridan will lead an exploration of the Elfin Forest floor for fascinating mushrooms. Involves descent down a steep sand trail. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, 1103 Santa Lucia Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0392.
Northern Elephant Seal Presentation
10 a.m.
Learn about the life of the northern elephant seal. Reservations required. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
North Coast Writers
10 a.m. to Noon
Anyone interested in or already writing a book is welcome. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Random Acts of Kindness Day at Store No. 1
10 a.m. to Noon
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day at the original Jamba Juice store. Samples, free tumbler while supplies last. Jamba Juice, 17 Chorro St., Suite C, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-235-1394.
Rose Pruning Workshop
10 a.m.
Hands-on demonstration. Bring gloves and pruning shears. Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. Free. 805-801-0107.
Central Coast VegFest
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vegan cooking demonstrations, lectures, booths, samples, live music and more. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-234-7279.
White’s Point Vistas Walk
11 a.m.
Short, steep walk to view the estuary. 0.5 miles. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Living History: Pecho Ranch in 1919
11 a.m.
Visit the Spooner Ranch House in 1919, with Katie Spooner leading the tour. Easy, with chairs available for sitting. Montaña de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
You Knew Me When
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Saturday Scientists: Botany
2 p.m.
A short presentation on botany, including information on leaves, stems and flowers. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘The Producers’
2 and 7 p.m.
Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.
Celebration of Chinese New Year — Year of the Dog
3 p.m.
Cal Poly Lion Dance Team and Band performs. Volumes of Pleasure Bookstore, 1016 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5565.
Greybot Gala
6 p.m.
The Atascadero Greybots, local high school robotics program will unveil their 2018 robot and talk about their STEM programs. Refreshments provided. Atascadero First Assembly of God, 5545 Ardilla Ave. Free. 805-888-9288.
Mardi Gras Underground
6 to 10:30 p.m.
New Orleans-style cuisine, local libations, music and live and silent auctions. Benefits Hospice SLO County and Community Counseling Center. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $55 to $60. 805-544-2266.
Al Jardine
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Founding member of The Beach Boys retraces band’s history in multimedia show. With Matt Jardine. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $35 to $95. 805-489-9444.
7 to 10 p.m.
Haunted house. 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 to $20. 805-221-5084, https://thehauntinatascadero.com.
CC Riders
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Louie Ortega, Dorian Michael, Kenny Blackwell and Ken Hustad. D’Anbino Vineyards and Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15. 805-227-6800.
Black Violin
8 p.m.
Classical, hip hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $25.60 to $52. 805-756-4849.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
8 p.m.
Urban hip hop. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $32. fremontslo.com.
