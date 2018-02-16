These Cal Poly students are up for the adventure of a lifetime — and they need your vote

Can you navigate across Europe without your cellphone, credit card or cash, using only Red Bull as currency? Four Cal Poly students are hoping to do exactly that this spring — and they need your vote.

William McNulty, Shane Willingham, Will Salvato and Jake Isola-Henry recently submitted a one-minute video as their application into the “Red Bull Can You Make It?” competition.

According to Red Bull’s website, more than 200 student teams from 60 countries around the world will have one week to travel across Europe using only 24 cans of Red Bull as currency.

Selected teams will be flown to one of five starting points in Europe — Madrid, Budapest, Manchester, Stockholm and Rome — and must make their way to Amsterdam within seven days.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cal Poly foursome filmed their video around San Luis Obispo County, including the Cal Poly agriculture fields, Cayucos Skate Park, the Cayucos Pier and the Kennedy Library on campus, among others.

“For a one-minute video, it took a lot of time and effort,” said McNulty, a 22-year-old forestry and natural resources major from San Diego. “We filmed over the course of two weeks and edited for another three days while going to class, studying, taking midterms and going on field trips.”

If the group’s video receives enough votes online, it could be selected to compete in the week-long competition in April.

Cal Poly students William McNulty, Jake Isola-Henry and Shane Willingham, along with Will Salvato (not pictured), produced a video on the Central Coast they hope will get them selected for an international adventure race called, “Red Bull Can You Make it?” Will Salvato

“Along the way, teams create their own path by visiting checkpoints in European cities, posting photos and videos of their journey, completing as many tasks off the Adventure List, and receiving support from their followers back home,” according to the guidelines on Red Bull’s website.

Teams also will be given a smartphone equipped with an unlimited data plan to help complete the journey.

Salvato, 22, is a senior business major who works as the Red Bull student brand manager at Cal Poly. It didn’t take long for his friends to jump on board when news of the competition broke.

“It was awesome stepping away from strictly surfing,” Salvato said, “and showing the true beauty and diversity of scenery and activities SLO has to offer.”

The deadline to vote is 2:59 p.m. Monday, and votes can be submitted once every 24 hours until then.

Teams that receive the most votes from each country will become finalists, and a panel of judges will then select the winning teams from the pool after the public voting period ends.

Willingham, a 21-year-old construction management major, said he grew up in an adventurous family and developed a passion for photography and videography during their outdoor excursions.

“After seeing an advertisement for this competition,” Willingham said. “I knew right away that it was the perfect opportunity for me to utilize my camera skills and showcase the beautiful Central Coast to the rest of the world.”