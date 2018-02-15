The Haunt in Atascadero, a professional haunted house, will be presenting a special “Heartache Hotel” theme this month as an alternative option for Valentine’s Day.
Local

8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 16

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

February 15, 2018 05:25 PM

Adult Coloring Book Group

10 a.m. to Noon

Drop-in adult coloring book session. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. www.artcentermorrobay.org, 805-772-2504.

Share a Tale

4 p.m.

Join us for a book share and tale. School-age kids is the focus of this program. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.

Lenten Fish Fry

4 p.m.

The Italian Catholic Federation will host five Fish Fries during Lent. Take-out available. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $8 to $14. 805-489-2680.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

‘Heartache Hotel Valentine Haunt’

7 to 10 p.m.

Haunted house. 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 to $20. 805-221-5084, https://thehauntinatascadero.com.

Storytelling ReImagined

7 to 9 p.m.

Storytellers, open mic, spoken word artists, improv comedy, character sketches, impromptu pitches and interactive games. Top Dog Coffee Bar, 857 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9225.

‘The Producers’

7 p.m.

Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.

‘Exit Laughing’

7 p.m.

Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

