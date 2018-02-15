8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 16

Adult Coloring Book Group
10 a.m. to Noon
Drop-in adult coloring book session. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. www.artcentermorrobay.org, 805-772-2504.
Share a Tale
Never miss a local story.
4 p.m.
Join us for a book share and tale. School-age kids is the focus of this program. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Lenten Fish Fry
4 p.m.
The Italian Catholic Federation will host five Fish Fries during Lent. Take-out available. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $8 to $14. 805-489-2680.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
7 to 10 p.m.
Haunted house. 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 to $20. 805-221-5084, https://thehauntinatascadero.com.
Storytelling ReImagined
7 to 9 p.m.
Storytellers, open mic, spoken word artists, improv comedy, character sketches, impromptu pitches and interactive games. Top Dog Coffee Bar, 857 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9225.
‘The Producers’
7 p.m.
Two producers try to stage the ultimate Broadway flop — and fail. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-786-2440.
‘Exit Laughing’
7 p.m.
Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments