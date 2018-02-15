More Videos

Five Guys fast food restaurant in San Luis Obispo is expected to open in March, after it was originally expected to begin serving customers in February. Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune
Five Guys fast food restaurant in San Luis Obispo is expected to open in March, after it was originally expected to begin serving customers in February. Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune

Local

OK, we’re serious this time — Five Guys is opening in March, NOT next week

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 15, 2018 11:32 AM

The saga of the delayed opening for Five Guys in San Luis Obispo continues.

First, the fast-food burger spot was scheduled to open Monday, but didn’t; then a representative said the new opening date was pushed a week later to Feb. 19.

Now, the same representative says fans will actually have to wait until March 2 to get their hands on the best burger in the country (more on this later).

“I apologize as it appears the information I had was not updated accordingly,” senior communications manager Lauren Lewis said Thursday, noting she was contacted by the store’s manager after previous media coverage on the anticipated opening.

The new San Luis Obispo location will be the second Five Guys in the county.

IMG_2763
Five Guys was scheduled to debut a new location at 763 East Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo on Monday, but a sign posted in the door alerted customers that the restaurant was not yet open.
kleslie@thetribunenews.com Kaytlyn Leslie

Five Guys was named the No. 1 burger restaurant in The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study last year, over other fan favorites like In-N-Out and The Habit. It has more than 1,400 locations in nine countries, and plans to expand into 20 more countries over the next five years, according to the company’s website.

Fingers crossed that third time is the charm for the new restaurant — otherwise the hungry hordes might just head to In-N-Out instead.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

