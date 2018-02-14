At the Corallina Cove tide pools in Montaña de Oro State Park.
Local

6 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 15

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

February 14, 2018 04:02 PM

Songbirds in the Pines

9 a.m.

Walk along the edges of Morro Bay State Park and see woodpeckers, songbirds and birds of prey. Meet at the end of Laloma Street, off Quintana Road. Free. 805-772-2694.

Book of the Year Discussion

2:30 p.m.

A discussion of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Suskind’s book “Life, Animated.” Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave. Free. 805-781-4187.

Windy Cove Mud and Tide Pools

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Walk to Windy Cove and learn about the plants, mud and organisms. Morro Bay State Park Museum, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.

Tide Pools at Corallina Cove

3 p.m.

Learn some local history while walking along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

3 and 7 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘Saloon’

7:30 p.m.

Wild West-themed circus arts show. Cirque Éloize. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $28.80 to $66. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

