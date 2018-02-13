Preview the Courtyard at the Meadows affordable housing project plan for SLO

Vespera at Ocean is under construction in downtown Pismo Beach near the pier. Vespera on Ocean is a 124-room Marriott Autograph hotel at 147 Stinson Ave. It is the second large hotel project in that area of town recently.
Cal Poly announced a major new grant program in February 2018 — aimed at helping low-income and first-generation students who were accepted to the university but need financial help. It will help at least 2,500 students by 2023. Officials hope the grant will boost diversity at the predominantly white school.
San Luis Obispo residents speak in support and opposition of the city's Anholm Bikeway Plan between downtown SLO and Foothill Boulevard. After a four-hour discussion, the city voted to approve the plan with a compromise — a delay on removing 58 parking spaces from residents.
A new housing project in San Luis Obispo of more than 600 residential units and 29,000 square feet of commercial space is proposed for 1150 Laurel Lane and the adjacent 1160 property, which was the Crux Gym.
Get a sneak peek inside the $200 million yakʔityutyu dorms under construction Cal Poly in February 2018. The facility will open in fall with 1,475 students, and it includes seven residential buildings, an office building and a parking structure.