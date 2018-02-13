SLO has 27 more utility boxes that need painting, and it’s looking for artists

The city of San Luis Obispo is looking for artists to participate in the final round of its Utility Box Art Painting project.

And its looking for submissions of new designs for its storm drain placards.

Artists may apply for both programs, and applications are due March 9.

Painting of the remaining 27 city-owned traffic signal utility boxes is scheduled to occur this summer, while the Watershed Awareness Through Art project will upgrade the existing decal design found near storm drains that flow directly into a creek.

For these placards, artists will be asked to create a design that reflects storm water management philosophies to encourage a healthy watershed and support the community’s values.

“The city hopes the placards will help raise awareness about the city’s natural resources and how we, as a community, can care for and conserve our precious resources,” city officials said in a statement.

To learn more about the projects or the city’s public art program, visit http://slocity.net/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/public-art/requests-for-proposals or contact the city’s Public Art Program manager Melissa Mudgett at mmudgett@slocity.org.