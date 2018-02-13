More Videos

The U.S. Coast guard rescued three people and a cat from a boat that was taking on water near Point Piedras Blancas in California, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast guard rescued three people and a cat from a boat that was taking on water near Point Piedras Blancas in California, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard

Local

3 people and a cat rescued from sinking sailboat near Piedras Blancas

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

February 13, 2018 03:14 PM

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people and a cat Monday from a sailboat that was taking on water off Piedras Blancas.

After receiving a report that the Bella Gina was in distress about six nautical miles offshore, the Coast Guard dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Point Mugu, and a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Morro Bay.

“The helicopter and boat crews arrived on scene and attempted to dewater and tow the vessel. Due to reported seas of 12 to 14 feet, the boat crew could not safely tow the vessel and recommended the passengers evacuate,” according to a Coast Guard statement.

The helicopter crew extracted the three people and their cat and transported them to Paso Robles Municipal Airport. The Coast Guard has not released the names of the people or their cat, nor the status of the Bella Gina.

However, the owners of the Bella Gina appear to have a website dedicated to their sailing adventures at www.pintaram.com/u/sv_bellagina. There, “Co-Captains Winston and Athena” discussed arriving in Morro Bay with their black-and-white cat Tili late last year after experiencing mechanical troubles with their boat.

