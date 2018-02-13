3 people and a cat rescued from sinking sailboat near Piedras Blancas

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:14 Owl injured in Thomas Fire flies back into the wild Pause 0:09 Mountain lion runs away from Fort Hunter Liggett 0:37 Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed 1:23 Watch this 14-year-old Atascadero fighter show off her MMA skills 1:03 The most dangerous intersections in San Luis Obispo 0:34 Firefighters respond after house fire erupts in Shell Beach 0:40 Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande 2:52 Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:04 Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 0:55 Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The U.S. Coast guard rescued three people and a cat from a boat that was taking on water near Point Piedras Blancas in California, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast guard rescued three people and a cat from a boat that was taking on water near Point Piedras Blancas in California, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2018. U.S. Coast Guard