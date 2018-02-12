City Hall in Atascadero.
City Hall in Atascadero. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
City Hall in Atascadero. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

Atascadero is trying to remake its downtown. Here’s your chance to give feedback

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

February 12, 2018 06:43 PM

Atascadero officials want residents and business owners to help determine the future of the city’s downtown.

The City Council on Tuesday will discuss strategies to increase pedestrian traffic near the Sunken Gardens and to encourage more restaurants, shops and similar businesses to locate there.

Dental and medical offices currently dominate the prime real estate near the park and downtown core, a longtime trend city planners want to change.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

More Videos

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed 0:37

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

Pause
Watch this 14-year-old Atascadero fighter show off her MMA skills 1:23

Watch this 14-year-old Atascadero fighter show off her MMA skills

The most dangerous intersections in San Luis Obispo 1:03

The most dangerous intersections in San Luis Obispo

Firefighters respond after house fire erupts in Shell Beach 0:34

Firefighters respond after house fire erupts in Shell Beach

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande 0:40

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:52

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 2:04

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity 0:55

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off' 2:49

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off'

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO 0:45

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO

Atascadero christened its new pedestrian bridge and plaza between Sunken Gardens and Colony Square as the downtown slowly begins to take shape. David MiddlecampThe Tribune

The Planning Commission in January voted to advance a plan that would do away with existing parking incentives and require new ground-floor office owners to go through a public hearing process. Ground floor residences would also be prohibited.

So far, the changes would apply only to newly built offices and homes, allowing doctors, dentists and psychologists to continue practicing downtown. New practices could also make use of existing downtown spaces, allowing one medical professional to turn over an office to another.

Some commissioners expressed concerns about medical offices dominating downtown in perpetuity. But the doctors and dentists emphasized their businesses’ positive impact on Atascadero and the traffic they bring downtown.

Residents and business owners can weigh in during Tuesday’s meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall, at 6500 Palma Ave.

Read More

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed 0:37

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

Pause
Watch this 14-year-old Atascadero fighter show off her MMA skills 1:23

Watch this 14-year-old Atascadero fighter show off her MMA skills

The most dangerous intersections in San Luis Obispo 1:03

The most dangerous intersections in San Luis Obispo

Firefighters respond after house fire erupts in Shell Beach 0:34

Firefighters respond after house fire erupts in Shell Beach

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande 0:40

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:52

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 2:04

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity 0:55

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off' 2:49

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off'

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO 0:45

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

View More Video