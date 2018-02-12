Atascadero is trying to remake its downtown. Here’s your chance to give feedback

Atascadero officials want residents and business owners to help determine the future of the city’s downtown.

The City Council on Tuesday will discuss strategies to increase pedestrian traffic near the Sunken Gardens and to encourage more restaurants, shops and similar businesses to locate there.

Dental and medical offices currently dominate the prime real estate near the park and downtown core, a longtime trend city planners want to change.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:37 Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed Pause 1:23 Watch this 14-year-old Atascadero fighter show off her MMA skills 1:03 The most dangerous intersections in San Luis Obispo 0:34 Firefighters respond after house fire erupts in Shell Beach 0:40 Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande 2:52 Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:04 Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 0:55 Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity 2:49 Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off' 0:45 600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Atascadero christened its new pedestrian bridge and plaza between Sunken Gardens and Colony Square as the downtown slowly begins to take shape. David MiddlecampThe Tribune

The Planning Commission in January voted to advance a plan that would do away with existing parking incentives and require new ground-floor office owners to go through a public hearing process. Ground floor residences would also be prohibited.

So far, the changes would apply only to newly built offices and homes, allowing doctors, dentists and psychologists to continue practicing downtown. New practices could also make use of existing downtown spaces, allowing one medical professional to turn over an office to another.

Some commissioners expressed concerns about medical offices dominating downtown in perpetuity. But the doctors and dentists emphasized their businesses’ positive impact on Atascadero and the traffic they bring downtown.

Residents and business owners can weigh in during Tuesday’s meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall, at 6500 Palma Ave.