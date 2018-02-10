DUI patrols planned for Saturday night in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at Spring and 14th streets Saturday night.
The operation will occur between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., and officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment as well as proper licensing.
“When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes,” the Paso Robles Police Department said in a news release.
Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, the release said.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
