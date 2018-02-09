Shell Beach man pulled from burning home

Neighbors rescued a Shell Beach man from his burning home on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the scene about 3:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a residential structure fire on Paddock Avenue.
The blaze was reportedly contained within 30 minutes and no other structures were damaged, according to an update from Cal Fire SLO.
The man was treated on scene by paramedics for unknown injuries. A pet cat also was treated for smoke inhalation.
Red Cross was requested to assist two adults, Cal Fire said.
Salvage and overhaul operations were underway by 3:50 p.m.
#PaddockIC (update) Initial engines reporting smoke coming from structure. Medics transporting one patient to hospital for unknown injuries. Fire reported as being knocked down. 5 Cities Fire and San Luis Obispo City FD providing Mutual Aid.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 9, 2018
#PaddockIC (update) Per IC, salvage and overhaul operations have begun. Firefighters are treating a pet cat for smoke inhilation. Mutual Aid resources to be released shortly and Red Cross is being requested to assist two adults.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 9, 2018
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
