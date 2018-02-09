More Videos

Local

Shell Beach man pulled from burning home

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

February 09, 2018 04:50 PM

Neighbors rescued a Shell Beach man from his burning home on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 3:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a residential structure fire on Paddock Avenue.

The blaze was reportedly contained within 30 minutes and no other structures were damaged, according to an update from Cal Fire SLO.

The man was treated on scene by paramedics for unknown injuries. A pet cat also was treated for smoke inhalation.

Red Cross was requested to assist two adults, Cal Fire said.

Salvage and overhaul operations were underway by 3:50 p.m.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

