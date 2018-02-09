PG&E won’t ask for new hearing on Diablo Canyon closure

PG&E announced Friday it won’t ask for a rehearing of its Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closure application, despite the lack of economic support for San Luis Obispo County once the plant shutters in 2025.

In January, the California Public Utilities Commission approved the utility company’s application to start decommissioning the plant. In its decision, the Commission refused to force PG&E ratepayers to pay an $85 million settlement to San Luis Obispo County cities, schools and agencies that would help make up for the massive potential hit to the local economy once the plant closes, saying it didn’t feel it had the power to do so without a legislative push.

After the decision, those involved in the hearing had 30 days to contest the decision (CPUC rules state a rehearing must be based on a legal error). Californians for Green Nuclear Power, an advocate group in support of nuclear power, applied for a rehearing Jan. 17.

PG&E and the groups involved in the joint proposal met soon after the decision, and chose to move forward without appealing the decision.

In regards to the rejected settlement, PG&E is “supportive of other pathways to achieve these objectives, including through existing CPUC regulatory proceedings and potential state legislation,” according to a news release.

In the wake of the decision, both Sen. Bill Monning and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham promised to pursue legislation that would help assist the community. Representatives for both have said there are no updates yet on the status of any bills, though the deadline to introduce new legislation for this year is Feb. 16.

As the Diablo Canyon Power Plant closure looms, take a look at how other communities are coping with nuclear power plant closures. Kaytlyn Leslie and Stephanie FinucaneThe Tribune

Per its application, PG&E will now withdraw its license renewal application at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The company will also move ahead with establishing a community engagement panel to get the public’s input into the decommissioning process, including what should be done with the property and the surrounding lands.