More Videos

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande 0:40

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande

Pause
Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:52

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 2:04

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity 0:55

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off' 2:49

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off'

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO 0:45

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms 0:47

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works 1:21

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

Tour SLO's newest community garden site — and find out what sets it apart 0:59

Tour SLO's newest community garden site — and find out what sets it apart

'Take a Knee for Equality' speakers tackle harsh realities as rally in SLO 1:54

'Take a Knee for Equality' speakers tackle harsh realities as rally in SLO

The California Public Utilities Commission held two meetings Thursday, September 14, 2017 to seek public input on PG&E’s plan to close Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. David Middlecamp The Tribune
The California Public Utilities Commission held two meetings Thursday, September 14, 2017 to seek public input on PG&E’s plan to close Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Local

PG&E won’t ask for new hearing on Diablo Canyon closure

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 09, 2018 01:17 PM

PG&E announced Friday it won’t ask for a rehearing of its Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant closure application, despite the lack of economic support for San Luis Obispo County once the plant shutters in 2025.

In January, the California Public Utilities Commission approved the utility company’s application to start decommissioning the plant. In its decision, the Commission refused to force PG&E ratepayers to pay an $85 million settlement to San Luis Obispo County cities, schools and agencies that would help make up for the massive potential hit to the local economy once the plant closes, saying it didn’t feel it had the power to do so without a legislative push.

After the decision, those involved in the hearing had 30 days to contest the decision (CPUC rules state a rehearing must be based on a legal error). Californians for Green Nuclear Power, an advocate group in support of nuclear power, applied for a rehearing Jan. 17.

PG&E and the groups involved in the joint proposal met soon after the decision, and chose to move forward without appealing the decision.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In regards to the rejected settlement, PG&E is “supportive of other pathways to achieve these objectives, including through existing CPUC regulatory proceedings and potential state legislation,” according to a news release.

In the wake of the decision, both Sen. Bill Monning and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham promised to pursue legislation that would help assist the community. Representatives for both have said there are no updates yet on the status of any bills, though the deadline to introduce new legislation for this year is Feb. 16.

More Videos

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande 0:40

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande

Pause
Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:52

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 2:04

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity 0:55

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off' 2:49

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off'

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO 0:45

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms 0:47

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works 1:21

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

Tour SLO's newest community garden site — and find out what sets it apart 0:59

Tour SLO's newest community garden site — and find out what sets it apart

'Take a Knee for Equality' speakers tackle harsh realities as rally in SLO 1:54

'Take a Knee for Equality' speakers tackle harsh realities as rally in SLO

As the Diablo Canyon Power Plant closure looms, take a look at how other communities are coping with nuclear power plant closures. Kaytlyn Leslie and Stephanie FinucaneThe Tribune

Per its application, PG&E will now withdraw its license renewal application at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The company will also move ahead with establishing a community engagement panel to get the public’s input into the decommissioning process, including what should be done with the property and the surrounding lands.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande 0:40

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande

Pause
Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:52

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 2:04

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity 0:55

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off' 2:49

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off'

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO 0:45

600 homes and more proposed for Laurel Lane in SLO

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms 0:47

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Cal Poly's new $200 million dorms

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works 1:21

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

Tour SLO's newest community garden site — and find out what sets it apart 0:59

Tour SLO's newest community garden site — and find out what sets it apart

'Take a Knee for Equality' speakers tackle harsh realities as rally in SLO 1:54

'Take a Knee for Equality' speakers tackle harsh realities as rally in SLO

Take a look: Affordable housing complex coming to Arroyo Grande

View More Video