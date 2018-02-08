Courtesy photos
Courtesy photos

Local

Things to do in SLO County on Friday | Film Fest, dance marathon, concerts & more

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

February 08, 2018 04:55 PM

Cambria Film Festival

2:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Movies about love and relationships. Various locations, Cambria. $8 to $75. 805-927-8190.

Paws 2 Read

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

3 to 4 p.m.

Youngsters can read to an adoring dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.

Paws 2 Read

4 p.m.

Youngsters can read to Carly the therapy dog. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.

Share a Tale

4 to 4:30 p.m.

Join us for a book share and tale. For school-age kids. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.

Art After Dark at Morro Bay Library

5 to 7 p.m.

Local artists showcase their art. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.

Cal Poly Dance Marathon

6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Fundraiser for patients at Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara. $15 registration. Recreation Center, 101 Longview Lane, Cal Poly. 562-753-1334.

Songs from the Heart

6 to 8 p.m.

Steve Key and Ynana Rose perform original songs and selected covers. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5. Free. 805-204-6821.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

Bear Market Riot

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Power folk Americana band. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-400-5293.

‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’

7 p.m.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Cabaret Circus

7 p.m.

Cabaret-style show featuring aerialists, contortionists and dancers. 16 and older. Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $18 to $22. 805-748-6245.

Tony Baxter

7 p.m.

Retired Disney Imagineer speaks as part of the Cal Poly College of Liberal Arts’ CLA Speaks program. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2359.

‘Exit Laughing’

7 p.m.

Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.

Joe Craven and Hattie Craven

7 to 9:30 p.m.

With The Sometimers. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.

‘Man of La Mancha’

7:30 p.m.

Experimental Theater, Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-546-3195.

Cuesta College Music Faculty Concert

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Benefits the Cuesta College Music Scholarship Fund. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3195.

Jen and Henry

10 p.m. to Midnight

Stripped-down versions of songs from rock and soul catalog. Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-540-5243.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  