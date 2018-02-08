Things to do in SLO County on Friday | Film Fest, dance marathon, concerts & more

Cambria Film Festival
2:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Movies about love and relationships. Various locations, Cambria. $8 to $75. 805-927-8190.
Paws 2 Read
Never miss a local story.
3 to 4 p.m.
Youngsters can read to an adoring dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Paws 2 Read
4 p.m.
Youngsters can read to Carly the therapy dog. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Share a Tale
4 to 4:30 p.m.
Join us for a book share and tale. For school-age kids. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave. Free. 805-528-1862.
Art After Dark at Morro Bay Library
5 to 7 p.m.
Local artists showcase their art. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Cal Poly Dance Marathon
6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Fundraiser for patients at Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara. $15 registration. Recreation Center, 101 Longview Lane, Cal Poly. 562-753-1334.
Songs from the Heart
6 to 8 p.m.
Steve Key and Ynana Rose perform original songs and selected covers. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5. Free. 805-204-6821.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
Bear Market Riot
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Power folk Americana band. Bristol’s Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-400-5293.
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’
7 p.m.
“The Hound of the Baskervilles” spoof and “HGTVaudeville.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Cabaret Circus
7 p.m.
Cabaret-style show featuring aerialists, contortionists and dancers. 16 and older. Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $18 to $22. 805-748-6245.
Tony Baxter
7 p.m.
Retired Disney Imagineer speaks as part of the Cal Poly College of Liberal Arts’ CLA Speaks program. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2359.
‘Exit Laughing’
7 p.m.
Facing the loss of their longtime friend, three women decide to live life to the fullest. By the Sea Productions. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $20. 805-776-3287.
Joe Craven and Hattie Craven
7 to 9:30 p.m.
With The Sometimers. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
‘Man of La Mancha’
7:30 p.m.
Experimental Theater, Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-546-3195.
Cuesta College Music Faculty Concert
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Benefits the Cuesta College Music Scholarship Fund. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3195.
Jen and Henry
10 p.m. to Midnight
Stripped-down versions of songs from rock and soul catalog. Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-540-5243.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments