Affordable housing apartment complex could be coming to Arroyo Grande

A new housing development in Arroyo Grande could add 20 affordable apartment units and a community building to South Halcyon Road.
All of the units in the complex will be available to people and families with an annual income at or below 80 percent of the San Luis Obispo County median, according to staff documents.The median household income for San Luis Obispo County was $64,014 in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Arroyo Grande residents will also be given priority, according to the documents.
The project is a partnership between the city and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo. The city gave HASLO $600,000 in 2014 for the express purpose of building an affordable housing complex; additional funding for the housing development was to be secured by HASLO.
HASLO has said it will lease the units below market rent prices.
According to planning documents, the apartments will be in in three separate two- and three-story buildings; they will include four one-bedroom units, 10 two-bedrooms and six three-bedrooms.
The complex will also feature a private community room for apartment residents, with an office, laundry room and restroom.
Though the project has not yet been approved, early estimates say construction could start by next spring and would take roughly 14 months.
It is expected to go before the Planning Commission at its next meeting Feb. 20.
