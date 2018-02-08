Missing Grover Beach man found in Southern California

A Grover Beach man missing since Jan. 28 was found safe in Southern California, Grover Beach police announced Thursday.
“There are no suspicious circumstances or foul play suspected, and this investigation has been concluded,” a police statement said.
John “Jack” Francis Collins Jr., 58, of Grover Beach was reported missing after his family did not see him at his home since Jan. 28; he was considered “an at-risk missing person” due to a medical condition.
Collins’ Facebook page says that he is a guitarist for local band The Mooks and he is an equipment systems specialist for Cal Poly.
In a Facebook post, his sister, Marge Collins, wrote, “We have located Jack and are so thankful to everyone. Today will be a quiet day for us.”
