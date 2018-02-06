Body found floating near Port San Luis identified as missing Avila man

The body of a man found floating at Port San Luis near Avila Beach last week has been identified as an Avila Beach man who went missing in late January, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

James Ross Calder, 40, was reported missing on Jan. 21, officials said. Calder was considered an at-risk missing person because of his mental health issues, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with the sheriff’s search-and-rescue unit, conducted several searches for Calder over a period of days but could not locate him, according to a news release.

On Jan. 31, a fisherman discovered the decomposed body of a man floating by the breakwater at Port San Luis and notified authorities.

An autopsy was performed and the Sheriff’s Office identified the body as Calder’s on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Calder’s body was “badly decomposed,” and investigators had to use dental records to positively identify him.

Calder’s next-of-kin has been notified, the Sheriff’s Office said. No further information was immediately available.